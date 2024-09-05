Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.26.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

