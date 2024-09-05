Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $3,569,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $76,413,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.6 %

WFG opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.51 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -105.78%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Further Reading

