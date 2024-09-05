Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 371 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Woodmark by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Woodmark by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Up 1.9 %

AMWD stock opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research raised American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.