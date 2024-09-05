Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in Primo Water by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.40 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.61%. Primo Water’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Primo Water

Primo Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.