Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the second quarter worth $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Trading Down 0.6 %

SKYW stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. SkyWest had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $867.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $598,361.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,214.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

