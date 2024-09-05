Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $117.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $117.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.82.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.92.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

