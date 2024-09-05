Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 209,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after buying an additional 720,885 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

