Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI opened at $572.94 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $532.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.88.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

