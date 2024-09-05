Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,284 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after buying an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after purchasing an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,292,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.81. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

