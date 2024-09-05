Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13,563 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.32 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

