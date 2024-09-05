Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 366 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Universal were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Universal by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stock Performance

UVV opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.78. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal Announces Dividend

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $597.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

