Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 4,070 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in RCM Technologies by 19.9% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.90 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 67.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

