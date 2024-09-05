Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $475,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at $205,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

American Assets Trust stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $110.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.66 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

