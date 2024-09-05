Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.
View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
About Rivian Automotive
Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rivian Automotive
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.