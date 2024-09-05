Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 133,428 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.