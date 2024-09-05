Robert W. Baird Boosts Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $165.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $147.07 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $153.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1,131.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $405,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,540,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $751,002.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,261,750.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

