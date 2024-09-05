Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Shares of RKLB opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at $9,195,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,403.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 40.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,619 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

