Rodman & Renshaw Initiates Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Passage Bio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Passage Bio

Passage Bio Stock Performance

PASG stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.19. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its stake in Passage Bio by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,057,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 211,758 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 59.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 356,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,071,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,656 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Passage Bio by 489.1% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 581,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 482,595 shares during the last quarter. 53.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.