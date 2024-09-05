Roivant Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of 124% compared to the typical volume of 2,345 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a current ratio of 27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

