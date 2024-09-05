Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $11.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Stories

