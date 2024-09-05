Rothschild Investment LLC Invests $85,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $49,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCO shares. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NYSE:BCO opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.19.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

