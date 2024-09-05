Rothschild Investment LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 61,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $83.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

