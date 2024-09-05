Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases New Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATMU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 366.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,080,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,391 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,102,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,800,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $19,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,355,000 after purchasing an additional 583,078 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATMU opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.75. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,964.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

