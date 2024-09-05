Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases Shares of 644 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after acquiring an additional 427,952 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $104.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.81 and a 1 year high of $111.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

