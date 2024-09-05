Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after buying an additional 353,768 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after buying an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $149.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.40.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

