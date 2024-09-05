Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

View Our Latest Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.