Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

