Rothschild Investment LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ES. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 283,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ES opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eversource Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,464.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.