Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Cut by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RY. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RY stock opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.