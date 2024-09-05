Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $69,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,577,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $158.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $173.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.70.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
