Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $176.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.54 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

