Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 3,328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.