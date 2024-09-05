Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 3,328 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% in the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $629.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.67 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.