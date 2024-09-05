Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sally Beauty worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 131,603 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

