Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus lifted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 62.7% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sanofi by 23.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 381,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 188,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

