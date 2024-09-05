Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

