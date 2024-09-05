Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

