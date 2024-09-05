Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

