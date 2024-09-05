Seagate Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,412 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical volume of 6,891 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $1,869,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,148,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,547 shares of company stock worth $7,084,361. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,303,274,000 after purchasing an additional 746,395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,418,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

