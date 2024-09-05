Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SES. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. In related news, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total transaction of C$538,121.90. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 208,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,504.05. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,886 shares of company stock worth $1,065,966. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TSE:SES opened at C$11.70 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$6.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.54.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.8006452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

