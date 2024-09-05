SelectQuote Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 437% compared to the average volume of 578 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SelectQuote by 24.7% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SLQT stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.08. SelectQuote has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

