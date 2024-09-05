Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $84.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

