Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Senseonics Stock Performance

NYSE SENS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 299.69% and a negative net margin of 335.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 30.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

