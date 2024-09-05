Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,400

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,550 ($46.68) to GBX 3,400 ($44.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.71) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,400 ($44.71).
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
