Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $85.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7,637.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

