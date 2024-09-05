Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP)

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price on shares of Ultimate Products in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Ultimate Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ultimate Products

Ultimate Products Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ultimate Products

Shares of Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 144.50 ($1.90) on Tuesday. Ultimate Products has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 185.50 ($2.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.60. The stock has a market cap of £124.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.14 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Chris Dent bought 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £2,492 ($3,276.79). In other news, insider Simon Showman sold 45,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.80), for a total value of £62,636.40 ($82,362.13). Also, insider Chris Dent acquired 1,780 shares of Ultimate Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £2,492 ($3,276.79). Company insiders own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ultimate Products

(Get Free Report)

Ultimate Products Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom, Germany, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; cookware, kitchen electrical, and scale products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultimate Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultimate Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.