Signaturefd LLC Sells 164 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diodes by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 27.1% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diodes by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 129,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Diodes by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $132,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,576,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,182 shares of company stock worth $1,640,921. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.35. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.96 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

