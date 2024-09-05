Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SHCO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.74. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $114,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 895,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 8,557 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $52,112.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,143 shares in the company, valued at $530,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP lifted its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

