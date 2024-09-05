Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) PT Lowered to $1.50

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOFree Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

