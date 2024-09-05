Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) PT Lowered to $1.50

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $24.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

