SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SpartanNash stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $760.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in SpartanNash by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

