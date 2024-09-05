St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
STJ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.86) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.31).
Read Our Latest Analysis on St. James’s Place
St. James’s Place Stock Performance
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
