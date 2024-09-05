Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.19. 363,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,103,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Standard Lithium from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a market cap of $205.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SLI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,320 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.56% of Standard Lithium worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

